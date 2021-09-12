Florida man sprayed sleeping 4-year-old with bleach, poured fuel throughout home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — An Ormond Beach man is accused of spraying bleach on a 4-year-old and soaking a bedroom in fuel.

Authorities say Mack Arline were called to a home on Avenue E in Ormond Beach after a request from a Daytona Beach Police Department.

According to deputies, a woman showed an officer with the Daytona Beach Police Department a clip of Arline pouring tiki torch fuel around their home and spraying the child with Clorox in his face. The woman told that officer Arline was heavily intoxicated and also threatened to kill their children and burn down the house, a release from the sheriff’s office says.

Arline was in a car with an 11-month-old and a 2-year-old when deputies arrived, attempting to back out of a driveway, the report says.

Deputies say the infant was lying on Arline’s chest and the 2-year-old was also unrestrained in the passenger seat. Both children were taken to safety by officials while Arline was apprehended.

Inside the car, authorities say they found a bottle of vodka and a plastic cup in the driver’s cup holder that ‘smelled of alcohol.”

Deputies found the 4-year-old sleeping on a bedroom floor in the home with a Clorox bottle near him, the report says.

Arline faces multiple charges, including aggravated child abuse, child abuse, attempted arson, DUI, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Officials say he also violated his probation on a previous charge of false imprisonment.

Arline will be held without bond in Volusia County.