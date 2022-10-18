TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested over the weekend after shooting his wife in front of their daughter, according to police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Oscar Edmundo Marin Martinez, 42, called 911 just before midnight after shooting his wife.

According to an arrest report from the Davie Police Department, Marin Martinez told the 911 operator in Spanish that he shot his wife because she wanted to stab him.

Police said officers found the suspect sitting in the driver’s seat of his Chevrolet Silverado, which was parked on Southwest 5th Street.

Inside the truck were his wife’s body in the front passenger seat and his crying 5-year-old daughter. According to the report, Marin Martinez’s wife was holding a knife at the time of her death.

Police said a silver pistol was also found on the truck’s floorboards.

The report said the suspect and his family lived with his twin brother, about 50 yards away from the crime scene. The suspect allegedly called his brother over and told him he had killed his wife, investigators said.

According to police, the suspect’s brother told him to take the girl inside, park the truck, and call 911.

Marin Martinez told officers he was arguing with his wife and shot her because she kept poking him with the knife.

Jail records show that Marin Martinez was booked into the Broward County Jail on a murder charge Sunday.