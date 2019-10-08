Florida man accused of shooting, killing friend he mistook for a deer while hunting

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who reportedly shot and killed his friend during a hunting trip in Glynn County after mistaking him for a deer is behind bars.

Hector Romero-Hernandez, 32, is facing multiple charges, including hunting without a license and misuse of a firearm.

He is facing multiple charges from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, including:

Misuse of a firearm or archery tackle while hunting, resulting in serious bodily harm to another

Hunting with an unlawful weapon

Hunting, trapping and fishing without a license

Hunting without a trout stamp and big game license

According to First Coast News, Romero-Hernandez reportedly shot 17-year-old Bobby Lane with a rifle after mistaking him for a deer during a hunting trip in the Myers Hill area. Lane was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.