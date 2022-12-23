MELBOURNE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man told police that he shot his ex-girlfriend 15 times because she would not return his calls or text messages, according to an arrest report.

Carlos Jones told police that he woke up in an “angry state” because his ex-girlfriend, Sha’Dayla Johnson, had not been answering his phone calls or texts. At that moment, he said he decided that he was going to shoot and kill Johnson.

Jones told officers that he knew Johnson had to go to work at 8 a.m. so he drove to her home to confront and kill her.

As Johnson walked out the front door, the report said she was confronted by Jones who exchanged words with her. When Johnson turned away to go back into the home, Jones said he pointed his handgun at her and shot her in the back 15 times as she was walking away.

Investigators spoke with Johnson’s father who said he heard a series of gunshots. He told police that he was sitting on his recliner when he heard the gunfire. He immediately got up and looked out the living room window, where he said he saw Jones standing behind his daughter’s vehicle.

Johnson’s father said he went to the front door and noticed Jones and his car were gone. He said he then found his daughter lying face down in a pool of her own blood.

Johnson’s father said he recognized Jones because Jones had been dating his daughter for five months. He said they broke up two weeks ago after an argument.

About three hours after the shooting, Palm Bay police officers notified Melbourne police officers that Jones had entered their police department wishing to turn himself in.

Palm Bay police said Jones told them he was “looking at facing 35 years in prison” but he would not elaborate why.

In an interview with investigators, Jones said he bought the gun a week ago for self-defense but later used it to shoot Johnson.

After the shooting, Jones told investigators that he changed his clothes and dumped the items he wore during the murder. He said he discarded the gun in a storm drain in Rockledge.

According to the report, Jones received a call from his mother hours after the shooting. He said she pleaded for him to surrender and that’s when he turned himself in.

When investigators asked Jones if he felt remorseful, he told them “No” and “if he had to do it again, he would have killed Sha’Dayla and her father.”

Jones was charged with premeditated first-degree murder and deprivation of a firearm, according to court records.