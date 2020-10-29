Florida man accused of sex abuse at home day care center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a 70-year-old owner of a north Florida child care business faces sexual battery charges.

Police say they spotted an image of a child who may have been in his care in a batch of 5,000 child pornography images found at John Tennant’s home.

Police had received a tip about child abuse from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The photo was of a child who police say could have been in the couple’s care in 2001.

Tennant is charged with 12 counts of child pornography possession. He remains in the Alachua County Jail.

