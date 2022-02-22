Florida man accused of severely beating his dog, deputies say

GOLDEN GATE ESTATES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Golden Gate Estates man was accused of severely beating his dog after an investigation into the incident was completed.

David Grant Harper, 29, faces a charge of cruelty to animals.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, two people contacted authorities on Feb. 15 after witnessing Harper beat his pit bull mix in the bathroom of his home.

The witnesses told deputies that they heard banging on the door and the sound of the dog yelping for about an hour, the sheriff’s office said.

Harper denied beating his dog but said he disciplined him.

Deputies found bloodstains in the bathroom and an exam on Diesel found new and old bruises throughout the dog’s body.

According to a veterinarian, the dog named Diesel suffered “intentional, non-accidental acts of blunt force trauma consistent with unnecessary and repeated suffering and cruelty,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives also uncovered a video of Harper violently beating Diesel, repeatedly punching the dog’s body and muzzle and whipping him with a leash.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office will be filling paperwork to legally seize Diesel, who is being cared for at a secure location.

A Collier County judge set Harper’s bond at $7,500 and ordered him to surrender any animals.