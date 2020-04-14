Florida man accused of scamming pizza restaurants with fake large orders for police

(NBC)—A Florida man called more than a dozen New Jersey restaurants and placed large orders he said were for the local police department, but never paid for or picked up the food, authorities said.

The scheme cost the businesses several thousand dollars, the South Brunswick Township Police Department said in a press release.

Sudeep Khetani, 34, called pizzerias and restaurants in three New Jersey counties and “each time he indicated he would pick up the order or it was intended for local police,” the press release states.

“In several of the follow-up calls the pizzerias made to the phone number that placed the order, Khetani would make statements about Italians and wished they would be affected with the coronavirus,” police said.

