HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida man was arrested Wednesday on charges connected to multiple armed robberies.

Matthew Carr, 18, was accused of luring his alleged victims to the area of S. 56th Ave. and Washington St. in Hollywood under the guise of completing Facebook Marketplace transactions.

Hollywood Police Department detectives connected Carr to multiple armed robberies in the city and across Broward County, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ. He was arrested by Hollywood police and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Carr was booked into the Broward County Jail on one count of robbery by sudden snatching, two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm while commiting a felony.

Facebook recommends that Marketplace users arrange their meetings in public, well-lit areas, and create a meetup plan to let a friend or family member know their location. Some police stations have a dedicated spot for Facebook Marketplace meetups.