TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was indicted with six federal robbery charges last week after he was accused of robbing six stores in a single week, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida said a federal indicted Keshawn Jarmarlin Robinson, 21, of Tallahassee Thursday for six counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, six counts of brandishing a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said Robinson allegedly robbed a Subway, a Dollar General, a tobacco shop, an Advanced Auto Parts store, a Firehouse Subs restaurant, and the Lemon Pepper restaurant. All of these robberies happened in the same week of November, with the final three in about a single day.

According to the release, the stores were all in Tallahassee, and Robinson was accused of using a gun to commit the crimes. The 21-year-old was already a convicted felon and was not permitted to have a gun in the first place.

If he is convicted, Robinson faces 20 years in federal prison for every robbery charge, a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years for each brandishing charge, and up to 15 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon.