Florida man accused of putting duct tape on baby’s arms, legs after becoming ‘annoyed’

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) – A Deltona couple is accused in a duct tape incident involving a 1-year-old child.

Volusia sheriff’s deputies say the male suspect used the tape on the child, but the female suspect didn’t intervene.

Daniel Smith, 27, is charged with aggravated child abuse, false imprisonment, neglect and battery.

Smith’s wife Barbara faces accessory charges.

According to the report, the couple was in a Deltona home this weekend with others. One of those people called 911. The witnesses say Daniel Smith became annoyed with the baby girl and allegedly said, “you better shut up” then tied her arms and feet together with duct tape.



Investigators say Smith later told them, the child does not listen and “gets into stuff.”



According to the witnesses, the 1-year-old girl was crying and in distress as she was being duct taped. Deputies say those witnesses got the child away from the suspects and cut the tape off.



Though an assistant state attorney asked for a high bond for both suspects, Barbara Smith’s is lower because the judge noted she didn’t actually participate. However, authorities say Barbara Smith acknowledged she should have done something and told deputies she should have intervened.

Investigators say the child had red marks on her wrists and ankles but was otherwise unhurt.

