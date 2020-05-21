Breaking News
Florida man accused of murdering sexual partner over refusal to delete explicit photos

Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lee County man is behind bars after deputies say he killed his sexual partner after the victim refused to delete sexually explicit images between the two.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies say, Benjamin Paige, 22, killed the victim after they went outside to meet with a friend on Sunday.

Paige was apprehended in Charlotte County, according to WBBH had been arrested several times in Charlotte County, dating back to 2012.

Paige has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

