CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after three dogs were found dead in a car.

A woman said she left her three dogs with her father, Felton Henderson, while she was out of town. She said she left food, water ,and everything they would need.

She returned a few days later and asked where her dogs were.

Henderson took her to a blue Toyota Camry and opened the doors where the three dogs were found dead, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Simmons said Henderson locked the dogs in the car knowing they wouldn’t survive. They died from the heat.

Henderson was booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $45,000 bond. Henderson is charged with animal cruelty.