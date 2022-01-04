Florida man accused of killing realtor he mistook for landlord

CORAL SPRING, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida real estate agent was fatally shot by a recently-evicted man who mistakenly thought she was his former landlord.

Authorities say Sara Trost had been waiting outside a home in Coral Springs, Florida, waiting to meet with a potential buyer, when she was fatally shot two days before Christmas.

According to Coral Springs Police, the suspect Raymond Reese, called 911 after the shooting and told a dispatcher that he had shot his former landlord and believed she was dead.

Reese is facing a charge of one count of first degree murder following his arrest on Thursday. Online court records showed no attorney listed for him.