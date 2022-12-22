MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — A Miami man accused of killing his mother said he was “possessed by demons.”

According to a police report obtained by WPLG, a woman told officers that the victim’s daughter called her to tell her that she couldn’t reach her mother or brother, 54-year-old John Calhoun Tucker III, over the phone.

The woman said she went to Tucker’s home and knocked several times. When no one answered, the woman said she called the victim’s daughter to tell her that Tucker’s car and his mother’s car were both parked at the home.

The woman said she entered the unlocked door to find Tucker’s mother lying on the floor. Police said Tucker’s mother was “unresponsive” and “cold to the touch.” The woman who entered the home performed CPR and called 911.

WPLG reported that Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the home and found Tucker’s mom unresponsive and bleeding from the ear. She was later pronounced dead.

Miami police officers arrived after fire crews and began investigating, the report said. They heard a noise coming from outside the home. They said they saw a man, later identified as Tucker, and detained him.

Tucker told officers that “he was possessed by demons from earlier that morning” and that his mother “began praying on him” before the murder, the report said.

Police said that Tucker told officers’ that he wrote a note and left it near his mother’s body. Officers said they also found a .40 caliber Ruger pistol near Tucker.

According to officers, Tucker confessed to killing his mother, who was not identified in the report.

Court records show that Tucker was charged with second-degree murder and is being held on no bond.