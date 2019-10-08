Florida man accused of killing his wife strangled and drowned her 4 kids, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 38-year-old man charged in the death of his wife has now been charged with killing her four children.

Michael Jones had been suspected in the deaths for weeks but was not officially charged until Monday.

His wife, Casei Jones, 32, was found dead near Brantley County in Georgia. The remains of her four children were found the next day.

Michael Jones. (Photo: Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

Jones and her four children, Cameron Bowers, 10, Preston Bowers, 5, Mercalli Jones, 2, and Aiyana Jones, 1, had not been seen for six weeks.

According to an arrest affidavit, detectives believe he killed the two oldest children by strangulation.

Approximately two weeks after that, Michael Jones killed his two youngest children by drowning them, the affidavit said. He then left the bodies in their Summerfield home for a few weeks before placing them into his van and keeping them there until he traveled to Georgia, according to the affidavit.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that the county medical examiner’s officer determined Casei Jones died of blunt force trauma.

According to the affidavit, Jones told investigators that during an argument his wife she had grabbed a baseball bat. He said he took the bat from her and repeatedly struck her with it, the affidavit said.

LATEST STORIES:



