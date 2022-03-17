ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orange County man is accused of killing his girlfriend’s mother on her 93rd birthday.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Javier Rosado Martinez, 54, is accused of killing Dolores Padilla Marrero, in the assisted living facility where she lived on Sunday.

Padilla-Marrero had just returned from her own birthday celebration Sunday when investigators believe Martinez strangled the 93-year-old woman and hit her in the chest.

Authorities said Martinez went to the complex after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. Residents at the complex told detectives they saw Martinez arrive and ask for help getting in.

Padilla-Marrero’s daughter told deputies she and Martinez got into a fight around 8 p.m. on Sunday and that she believed that he was on drugs at the time.

Family members said they dropped Marrero off at her apartment at 8 p.m. on Sunday and did a well-being check on Monday when they couldn’t reach her. When deputies entered her apartment, they found Marrero dead in her bed.

Detectives said they found a necklace belonging to Martinez wrapped in a T-shirt near Marrero’s body.

Homicide Sgt. Joe Covelli said the cause of death was strangulation and said Martinez also had cracked ribs.

Martinez did not confess to killing Marrero but said he was on drugs and “blacked out” during the time frame she was killed, according to Sgt. Covelli.

Sheriff John Mina said Padilla-Marrero had a son, three daughters, 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Martinez is facing a charge of first-degree murder. Sheriff Mina said he plans to meet with the state attorney’s office and plans to see if there is a possibility of Martinez receiving the death penalty.