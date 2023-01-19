HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is accused of killing his co-worker at their workplace on Wednesday morning.

WTVJ reported that officers were called to Wärtsilä, a marine and energy manufacturing company, where they found the victim face down in a pool of blood. The man died at the scene.

Employees told officers that 31-year-old Bryan Menocal admitted to killing their co-worker and saw him with a sledgehammer after their morning meeting, according to an arrest report obtained by WTVJ.

Investigators said Menocal left the scene before officers arrived but he was later found outside his Deerfield Beach apartment, where he was taken into custody.

According to WPLG, the co-worker killed was identified as 40-year-old Ferdinand “Andy” Williams.

“It is just heartbreaking for someone to do that,” said Orbrina Williams, the victim’s wife. “Because, knowing him, he walked away, so for you to do that is crazy.”

Williams told WPLG that she was married to “Andy” for 16 years. She said he was a father of three and the oldest of six children.

“He was a great husband. He was so kind-hearted,” Orbrina Williams told the news station. “For this to happen, I am still in disbelief. My kids are in disbelief. My 4-year-old son still doesn’t know. He just thinks daddy is sick.”

A spokesperson for Wärtsilä said the company was “very saddened” by the incident.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased worker,” the company reportedly said in a statement.

Menocal was charged with second-degree murder and taken to Broward County’s Main Jail.