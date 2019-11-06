Florida man accused of groping Disney princess at Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) – An Orlando man was arrested after he allegedly groped a Disney cast member dressed as a princess last weekend at Magic Kingdom.

According to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Sherman, 51, and his wife were taking photos Saturday with characters at the park when the incident happened.

The report said Sherman told the cast member dressed as a princess how much he loved her as he put his arm around her and touched her breast.

The woman told deputies she was immediately uncomfortable about Sherman’s arm placement due to Disney’s policy about guests wrapping their arms around Disney Princess characters.

According to the report, Sherman “cupped and lifted the victim’s right breast for approximately three to four seconds.”

When Sherman left the room the victim began shaking and crying and the woman’s co-workers closed the photo area immediately after.

Sherman was charged with battery and booked into the Orange County Jail.