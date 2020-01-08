Florida man accused of groping child at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Authorities in Orange County say a Florida man was drunk when he groped a child at SeaWorld.

The accuser told Orange County investigators that while waiting in line for the Manta ride at Sea World 20-year-old Kyle Graham was constantly looking at him or her.

According to the criminal complaint, after the ride, Graham allegedly walked up and groped the child, and the victim yelled, “You grabbed my butt.”

Investigators said Graham held on for a moment as the child yelled, but was looking around aimlessly as though he did not hear the victim yelling at him.

The complaint said that when Sea World security got involved Graham got angry with them and began using profanity before running toward the exit.

An Orange County deputy working at Sea World stopped him and even then, Graham was verbally aggressive and uncontrollable, the complaint said.

The complaint also alleges that Graham smelled like alcohol.

He faces charges for felony child abuse, misdemeanor battery and disorderly intoxication.

