(WFLA) — A Florida man is accused of dumping nearly 5,000 pounds of trash on the side of a road.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it began investigating the case in March 2023 after it was learned that Steven Walters was illegally camping in the area.

Deputies said Walters collected a large amount of trash, bicycles, tools and other garbage at the site located just north of Samson Road in Key Largo.

The owner of the property was notified and told deputies that they did not give Walters permission to live on or leave trash on the property.

The sheriff’s office said it told Walters that he was illegally camping and gave him time to clean up the mess and leave the area. Deputies said Walters made no attempts to clean up or leave the property.

Walters was arrested and booked into jail on Tuesday. He was charged with illegal dumping on private property.

During an organized clean-up, deputies and community members said they removed nearly 5,000 pounds of garbage from the property.