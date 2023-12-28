TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man is accused of drugging, robbing and blackmailing a man he met on Grindr, an LGBTQ dating app, according to a report.

NBC Miami reported that Gabriel Luciano, 32, met the victim on the app and was invited over to the victim’s apartment on Sept. 29.

The victim was having alcoholic drinks allegedly made by Luciano and said it tasted bitter, before he became disoriented and then unconscious, according to NBC Miami.

The victim woke up several hours later and found that Luciano had allegedly taken thousands of dollars of his belongings, according to the report. The victim also found a note that said “If you so much as talk about this morning…I will ruin your life.”

The victim said his bank accounts, email and phones were hacked and tampered with, according to NBC Miami.

Luciano appeared in court Wednesday and was released from jail on bond, the station reported.

Mike Vega told NBC Miami that they were able to identify Luciano through photos.

“This is something we talk about all the time,” he said. “If you don’t know who you’re inviting home, do not accept a drink from that person. Do not drink a drink that you didn’t prepare yourself.”