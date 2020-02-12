Florida man accused of driving van into Trump supporters’ tent was politically motivated

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The suspect in an attack on Trump campaign volunteers in Florida has confessed that he was politically motivated.

That’s according to Gregory Timm’s arrest report obtained by CNN.

The partially redacted report shows he told investigators in Jacksonville that he does not like President Trump.

He also showed them a video of himself driving a van towards a trump campaign tent on Saturday.

But the report says Timm was upset that the video cut off before he hit the structure.

Investigators say he did plow into the tent where a voter-registration drive was underway. Thankfully no one was hurt.

However, deputies weren’t sure right away if the incident was politically motivated.

Timm is now facing aggravated assault and other charges. As of now, he hasn’t entered his plea yet.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel issued a statement on the incident on Twitter.

“These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @realDonaldTrump‘s supporters need to end,” McDaniel said. “I want to echo the @DuvalGOP in saying: We will not be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting acts will only make us work harder to win November.”

President Donald Trump reacted to the incident on Twitter with a response to McDaniel’s statement.

“Law Enforcement has been notified,” Trump tweeted. “Be careful tough guys who play with!”