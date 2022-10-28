PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after deputies said he dragged a dog from behind his pickup truck.

Deputies said a witness spotted a french bulldog mix being dragged from a truck on Lantana Road between Military Trail and Lawrence Raod.

The sheriff’s office said the witness caught the attention of the man, thinking it was an honest mistake. When the man stopped his truck, the witness said he picked the dog up off the ground, threw her in the bed of his truck and drove off.

Detectives and Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control located the suspect, who was identified as Lisandro Arellano.

Investigators said the dog, named Blanco, did not belong to Arellano, but to another family member who entrusted him with watching the dog.

Arellano was arrested and charged with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty toward animals.