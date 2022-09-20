PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Palm Beach County man is accused of torturing a bird that is listed on Florida’s threatened species list, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Michael Bochicchio chased the sandhill crane near Military Trail in Jupiter. Witnesses said Bochicchio then grabbed the bird by the neck and began to remove its feathers.

Several witnesses told FWC that they tried to stop Bochicchio from chasing the bird.

A witness told an officer that Bochicchio held feathers up in their face and asked if they wanted to keep them.

Sandhill cranes are on Florida’s threatened species list. According to FWC, it is illegal to touch, harass or remove parts from any threatened or endangered species in the state of Florida.

FWC said Bochicchio was arrested and taken to the Palm Beach County Jail.