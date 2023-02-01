TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after he allegedly bit off the head of a woman’s pet python during a domestic dispute in Florida on Tuesday, NBC Miami reports.

According to the report, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex in Cutler Bay and heard the woman screaming for help.

“Just kick the door in!” she yelled, according to the report.

Police made multiple commands for those inside the home to open the door, and eventually kicked it in. When they entered the home, the man, identified as Kevin Mayorga, 32, tried to shut the door and hold the woman against her will, the report said.

Police instructed Mayorga to put his hands up, but he refused. They deployed a Taser at Mayorga, but it had no effect, according to the report.

Police said he resisted arrest when they tried to place him in cuffs and swung at officers, hitting one of them in the eye.

Police were eventually able to put him in leg restraints and take him into custody.

The woman later told police Mayorga bit off the head of her pet ball python. The snake was found with its head detached next to the door, the report said.

Mayorga was initially charged with domestic violence, resisting an officer, false imprisonment, and animal cruelty. He is being held at a Miami-Dade detention facility on a $15,000 bond.