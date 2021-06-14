Florida man accused of beating homeless man with shopping cart in Miami

MIAMI (WFLA) – A Florida man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly beat another man with a shopping cart in southwest Miami-Dade, leaving the victim with serious bodily injuries, police said.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Miami-Dade Police Department and the FIU Police Department were on the scene blocking the roadway near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and 122nd Avenue.

Police detained the suspect, 36-year-old Dexter McQueen, who witnesses said was fighting with another man.

Witnesses said that McQueen dragged the victim onto the roadway of State Road 90, and started stomping on the victim’s head. He then grabbed a blue shopping cart and hit his head about three times, an arrest report said.

The victim has not yet been identified, but is possibly homeless, and was in critical condition at Kendall Regional Hospital, the report said.

A retired firefighter pulled over at the scene and held McQueen at gunpoint to keep him from hitting the victim, according to the report.

McQueen has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and battery.