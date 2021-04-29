Florida man accused of attacking multiple family members with katana sword

SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) – Sanford police have arrested a man who is accused of attacking family members with a katana sword.

Sanford police arrested Gary Dwain St. Aubyn Campbell for attacking three of his family members with a katana sword, the report said.

On April 28, 2021, just after 1:30 a.m., the Sanford Police Department received a 911 call requiring medical assistance for the residents of a home on Spanish Bay Drive.

On scene, officers located Campbell in the front of his home, pacing, officials said. Inside the home, they said they found Campbell’s mother, father, and sister all suffering from severe wounds. All three were transported to the hospital with severe injuries.

Based on the investigation and interviews with Campbell, it appears that Campbell intentionally attacked his family members with the weapon, investigators said.

Campbell was arrested and charged with two counts of Attempted First Degree Homicide and one count of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon.