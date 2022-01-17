Florida man accused in carjacking confesses to killing man, leads deputies to body

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WESH) — A Florida man who was arrested in a carjacking case told investigators he had also killed a man a week earlier.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were contacted regarding a carjacking in the area of Texas Avenue and American Boulevard on Jan. 16.

Deputies were told a man later identified as Alexander Acs, 33, slashed a victim in the face with a box cutter before stealing the victim’s car.

That victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Deputies tracked Acs down and began interviewing him about the carjacking.

During that interview, deputies say Acs confessed to the carjacking, and told detectives that he had also killed someone.

Acs then rode with Orange County Sheriff’s detectives to an apartment complex where they found a badly decomposed body.

He told investigators he used a chunk of asphalt to kill the man on Jan. 11 after he became upset with the man he was staying with.

Deputies say Acs was looking for an ex-girlfriend who had pressed charges against him in the Tampa area, tracked down and carjacked a male friend of his ex-girlfriend.