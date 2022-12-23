COCOA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after police said he accidentally shot a woman who was twerking at a possible house party.

Police were called to a home on Azalea Lane in Cocoa on Nov. 27 after there were reports of shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a woman who had been shot in her back. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told investigators that the woman was dancing with a man, later identified as Maurqice Thomas, 18. When the woman started twerking, witnesses told officers that Thomas was playing around with a firearm and it “just went off,” striking the woman in the back.

Police said that they found out that several people, including juveniles, had been given alcohol by the owner of the house who was possibly hosting a party at the time of the shooting.

Investigators said a cellphone video from that night shows a juvenile handling a firearm in a reckless manner around children and teenagers. The video also shows the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie with a Glock logo, an affidavit said.

Police said they interviewed the victim on Dec. 7 when she was released from the hospital following several surgeries. The woman said Thomas and a juvenile were playing with a firearm in a reckless manner. The woman said she told them to stop playing around with it.

Moments later, when the woman was twerking, she said she felt the firearm “rub against my butt.” She told investigators that she tried to move away from Thomas but the firearm discharged, striking her back.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she knew Thomas since October.

Two days after the shooting, Thomas allegedly sent the woman an Instagram message saying, “I am truly sorry!! That sh- was never intended to happen especially to you if there’s any way I can get a second chance and talk to you on the phone can you please lmk and send your number.”

Thomas is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, culpable negligence inflicting harm, improper use of a firearm and tampering in misdemeanor proceedings.