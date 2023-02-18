ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car in a church parking, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said at about 8:54 a.m. Friday, an 82-year-old Englewood man was trying to back his Mustang out of a parking space of a church on McCall Road in Charlotte County.

However, troopers said the man mistakenly put his car into drive instead of reverse and accelerated, going over a curb and hitting a 58-year-old Margate man.

The Mustang then crashed into the church. Neither the driver or his passenger, an 81-year-old Margate woman, were injured.

The pedestrian was taken to Englewood Hospital for critical injuries and later died. The FHP said the crash is still under investigation.