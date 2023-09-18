VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 78-year-old Florida man is accused of shooting and killing his neighbor Sunday evening.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 7:13 p.m. at 1880 Alameda Drive in DeLeon Springs.

Investigators said a 42-year-old man was trimming trees over his property line when his neighbor came outside and fired a shot that struck and killed him.

The 78-year-old man was questioned by detectives but no other information was released.

Deputies said the case remains active and charges are pending.