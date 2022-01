ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was killed Sunday during a carjacking in Orange County, according to deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff said Uken Lloyd Cummings, 78, was killed on Silver Star Road, saying he was “brutally murdered.”

“Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media.

Those with information related to Cummings’ death are asked to call 800-423-8477.