PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are searching for a 74-year-old man after he vanished while picking up Lyft riders on Monday, according to reports.

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department said Gary Levin, 74, was reported missing by his family after he was last seen in the afternoon on Jan. 30.

Levin’s family members told WPBF that he went missing after he picked up some riders for Lyft.

“It doesn’t add up at all,” Lindsay DiBetta, Levin’s daughter told the outlet. “Lyft said at this point, they can only share that he was active on the app at 1:22 p.m. At that point…they won’t tell us. Did he pick someone up? Did he drop someone off? We don’t know who this person is.”

Family members told WPBF that highway scans reportedly showed that his car was in Miami, Okeechobee County, Sumter County, and most recently in Gainesville.

“I can’t imagine him going and picking someone up in Miami and then going to Okeechobee? Like that would be, you know, he would let his girlfriend know. They had dinner plans on Monday night, and he never came home. He would let her know, ‘Hey, I’m driving from Palm Beach Gardens to Miami and then to Okeechobee,'” DiBetta said.

DiBetta said she believes someone took his car and told the outlet that his phone has been off since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“Our thoughts are with Mr. Levin’s family and loved ones during this deeply concerning time. We’ve been in touch with his family to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation into this matter,” a Lyft spokesperson told WPBF.

Levin is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes and weighs around 170 pounds. According to police, he was driving a red, 2022, four-door KIA Stinger at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gary Levin is asked to contact the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department at 561-799-4445.