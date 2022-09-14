KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — A 74-year-old man was pronounced dead after losing consciousness during a snorkeling tour in the Florida Keys on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, of Fernandina Beach was snorkeling in White Banks Dry Rocks reef, just east of Key Largo, when he suffered a medical emergency in the water.

The sheriff’s office said Tarlow lost consciousness while on a tour hosted by Sundiver Snorkel Tours at around 12:49 p.m. Staff on the boat began performing CPR as they sailed back to shore, where paramedics were waiting at Homeowners Park.

Paramedics took Tarlow to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies said foul play is not expected to be a factor in this incident, but autopsy results are still pending.