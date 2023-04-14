TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 72-year-old Florida man was hospitalized after an alligator attack, according to reports.
NBC affiliate WESH reported that officials said a Titusville man was attacked in the area of Windsong Way around 2 p.m.
A WESH helicopter caught sight of trappers wrangling an alligator onto land behind a house.
Brevard County Fire Rescue said the man’s leg had to be amputated below his right knee, according to the WESH report.
He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.