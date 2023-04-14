TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A 72-year-old Florida man was hospitalized after an alligator attack, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that officials said a Titusville man was attacked in the area of Windsong Way around 2 p.m.

A WESH helicopter caught sight of trappers wrangling an alligator onto land behind a house.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said the man’s leg had to be amputated below his right knee, according to the WESH report.

He was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.