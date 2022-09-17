ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WFLA) — A south Florida man died while snorkeling in the Florida Keys on Friday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said a good Samaritan spotted 20-year-old Harry Jeanniton struggling in the water at 1:23 p.m. and stopped to pick him up. He was snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef, near Islamorada.

The U.S. Coast Guard took the snorkeler to shore, where paramedics were waiting. Jeanniton was pronounced dead at Mariners Hospital in Tavernier.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said that foul play is likely not a factor in the incident, but autopsy results are pending. Jeanniton was visiting the Keys from Boynton Beach in Palm Beach County.