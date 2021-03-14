Florida lowers vaccine age Monday; here are the number of Floridians in each 5-year bracket

TAMPA (WFLA) — As Gov. Ron DeSantis begins lowering age eligibility for state-run vaccination sites, here’s a breakdown of how many Floridians are in each age bracket.

The state will lower the vaccine eligibility age to 60 and up Monday. Population statistics retrieved from the state show there will be 1.47 million people added to the already 4.4 million currently eligible for the shot.

DeSantis said he expects the state to lower the age range in five year increments as vaccine supply increases and demand levels out.

The next age bracket, 55-59, features 1.5 million Floridians. The governor has not said exactly when they will be eligible, but has said he expects vaccines to be open to everyone by May 1.

Here is Florida’s population breakdown by age group:

DeSantis said he expects the demand to be slightly lower for 60 to 64 than it was for above 65.

“You’re starting to see the demand soften a bit,” the governor said. “The pharmacies have their windows to sign up, and they’re not gone in 10 minutes like they were a month and a half ago. Sometimes the window will be open for an hour.”