TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A lottery ticket worth $3.75 million was sold at a Florida gas station.

The Florida Lottery announced that the Florida Lotto ticket was sold at the Town Star gas station located at 1865 Highway 70 West in Okeechobee.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 8, 11, 19, 23, 25 and 32.

The next drawing will be held on Saturday. The jackpot will be reset to $1 million.

The game has drawings twice a week, on Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11:15 p.m. Players can purchase the $2 tickets at any Florida Lottery retail location.