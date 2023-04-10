TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery is launching four new scratch-off games with prizes that total over $277 million in cash prizes this week.

The Lottery announced the new games, which range in prices from $1 to $10, Monday.

First is the $10 Payday Bonus game, which officers eight top prizes of $2 million. The chance of winning any prize from this game is one in 4.40.

Next is the $5 Seven Figures game, which offers over $79.5 million in cash prizes with a one in 3.77 chance of winning. Among these prizes are four top prizes of $1 million.

Making a return to the lottery roster is the $2 Loteria. This symbol-matching game has 16 top prizes of $50,000, and a one in 4.63 chance of winning any prize.

Finally, the $1 Tic Tac Multiplier game will offer ticketholders 29 top prizes of $5,000. The overall odds of winning any prize are one in 4.89.

According to Florida Lottery, all retailers should have the new games in stock within 48 hours.