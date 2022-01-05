Florida Lottery announces daily bonus play for chance to score $25K

A clerk takes an order for lottery tickets next to a sign reminding customers to play responsibly, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery announced Wednesday a limited-time “Daily Bonus Play Promotion,” that will give 43 lucky players up to $25,000 in bonus cash.

The promotion allows players to enter any eligible CASH POP, FANTASY 5, CASH4LIFE or PICK Daily Games tickets between Wednesday, Jan. 5, and Monday, Jan. 28 for a chance a variety of bonus cash prizes.

How it works

One drawing will be held on February 28, 2022, where 43 winners will be selected to win a total of $120,000 in cash prizes.

Prize Amount Winners Top Prize $25,000 1 2nd Prize $10,000 2 3rd Prize $5,000 5 4th Prize $2,500 10 5th Prize $1,000 25

Winners are said to be announced on March 7. An additional 138,000 instant-win prizes of $25 or free CASH POP tickets will also be randomly distributed to players who enter.

How to enter

Players can visit the Florida Lottery’s website and click on the Daily Bonus Play Promotion banner. There, players will find instructions on how to enter and information on drawings, prizes and more. Players can also scan their tickets into the promotion using the Florida Lottery’s mobile app for iPhone and Android.