Florida looks to make street takeovers, car stunts illegal

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Image for WFLA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Street takeovers to perform car stunts like doughnuts, drifting and burnouts could become illegal in Florida.

The state Senate Transportation committee unanimously approved a bill Wednesday to make it a first-degree misdemeanor to drive, be a passenger or be a spectator at a street takeover.

Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo introduced the bill. He said the events are almost nightly in Miami and other Florida cities and have caused numerous injuries and deaths.

Pizzo showed committee members videos of cars doing doughnuts during a street takeover — tires screeching and smoking as drivers went in circles.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss