Florida loggerhead turtle continues to be tracked one year later

(NBC) – A rescued sea turtle is still being tracked one year after being released back into the ocean.

“Mr.T” is an adult loggerhead sea turtle that was treated at the Turtle Hospital in Florida Keys last year.

The marine reptile was returned to the ocean on May 7, 2019, with a small satellite transmitter on its shell to track migratory patterns of male loggerheads.

The Turtle Hospital says Mr. T has since traveled more than 1,600 miles, spending time in the Atlantic Ocean off the Keys and the Gulf of Mexico off southwest Florida.

Currently, Mr. T is near Key Largo.

The Turtle Hospital says it’s unusual for a small transmitter to remain on a sea turtle for so long and to keep working but it’s likely due to Mr. T’s slow shell growth. They say the transmitter will fall off eventually.

