‘We trust parents’: Florida lifts restrictions on all youth activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Restrictions on all youth activities have been lifted in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday.

“Effective immediately, Florida will be lifting all restrictions on youth activities including summer camps and athletics,” Gov. DeSantis said during a news conference in Jacksonville. “We believe this makes sense based on the data and observed experience.”

The Department of Health may post some best practices moving forward. But the governor says they won’t be “instituting a lot of rules or any rules.”

“At the end of the day, we trust parents to be able to make decisions in conjunction with physicians and community leaders and coaches to be able to do these activities in a way that is safe,” he said.

DeSantis says they made the decision based on how the virus has impacted Florida.

“We obviously understand this virus has a disproportionate impact on the elderly,” he said. “Fortunately, we have not seen anyone under the age of 25 die with COVID.”

The governor says restrictions will be lifted statewide but local municipalities will be able to still implement restrictions if they choose.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: