TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — In addition to trying to fix the state’s homeowners insurance crisis, Florida lawmakers will now also look to address condo reform during a special session this week in Tallahassee.

Members of the Florida legislature decided Tuesday to expand the special session, which began Monday, to address condominium safety in the wake of last year’s collapse of the Champlain Towers in South Florida.

Almost 100 people died in the collapse in Surfside. In the wake of that tragedy, state lawmakers promised reform aimed at preventing it from happening again. But during this year’s legislative session, they failed to pass any new safety measures.

Lawmakers filed a bill Tuesday in the House to address those safety measures. House Bill 5D would revise and provide new laws for condo associations.

The bill, in part, would require condo associations “to have milestone inspections performed on certain buildings at specified times” and specifies that they are responsible for the costs of those inspections.

It would also authorize county commissioners to “adopt certain ordinances relating to repairs for substantial structural deterioration” and require local law enforcement to “review and determine if a building is unsafe for human occupancy under certain circumstances.”

Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls, R-Palm Harbor, said the bill introduced Tuesday comes after lawmakers “grappled” with coming to an agreement on meaningful reform.

“We will never forget the pain, confusion, and sorrow the community and state felt when the Surfside condominium building collapsed and took 98 lives with it,” Sprowls said in a statement. “The Florida Legislature has grappled with reaching a consensus on what meaningful reform looks like, but today we have arrived at an agreement that will help to ensure this kind of tragedy never happens again.”