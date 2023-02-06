TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida topped the global charts in the number of shark attacks last year, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

The sunshine state had 16 reported cases in 2022, representing 39% of shark attacks in the U.S. and 28% of unprovoked bites worldwide.

Volusia County had the most shark bites, with a total of seven. Florida researchers said Monroe County had four reported bites and single incidents were reported in Martin, Nassau, Pinellas, Brevard and Palm Beach counties.

Researchers said the number of shark attacks in Florida was lower than the state’s five-year annual average of 22 incidents.

The United States was the worldwide leader in unprovoked shark bites in 2022. Below is a list of incidents reported by state.

Florida: 16 attacks.

New York: Eight attacks.

Hawaii: Five attacks, one deadly.

California: Four attacks.

South Carolina: Four attacks.

North Carolina: Two attacks.

Alabama: One attack.

Texas: One attack.

Researchers said the deadly attack in Hawaii happened late in the year when a snorkeler went missing along Keawakapu Beach in Maui, Hawaii.

The United States was followed by Australia (9), Egypt (2), South Africa (2), Brazil (1), New Zealand (1) and Thailand (1).

Worldwide, there were 57 total reported shark bites, with five fatal attacks.

The report showed that swimmers and waders accounted for the majority of incidents. Surfers and those participating in board sports accounted for 35% of total cases.

The International Shark Attack File reported that the chances of being bitten by a shark remain extremely low. The World Health

Researchers said the number of fatalities has been declining for decades due to advances in beach safety, medical treatment and public awareness.