Florida lawyer who became advocate for missing kids dies

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Don Ryce, a labor lawyer who with his wife became a leading advocate for missing children after their 9-year-old son was abducted, raped and murdered in South Florida, died Saturday. He was 76.

The Jimmy Ryce Center for Victims of Predatory Abduction said in a statement that the cause of death was natural and not related to the new coronavirus.

The center that Ryce, and his wife, Claudine, opened in honor of their son provides bloodhounds to police agencies to help in searches, pushes for changes in legislation, and raises awareness about missing children.

Ryce’s wife, Claudine, died more than a decade ago.

