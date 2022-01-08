Florida lawyer caught trying to smuggle cocaine soak papers into jail, deputies say

by: The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida attorney was arrested after police say he tried to smuggle fake legal papers soaked in cocaine inside a local jail.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said defense attorney David Casals’ arrest came after “an extensive investigation, testing, interviews and search warrants.”

Casals was charged Friday with trafficking in cocaine, delivery of cocaine and introduction of contraband into a county facility. The sheriff’s office said he turned himself in and was released on $58,000 bond.

