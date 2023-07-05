(WPTV/NBC News Channel) — A suspended Florida attorney is facing a first-degree murder charge after a body was found Saturday in a Boca Raton office building where his father also worked as an attorney, WPTV reported.

Brandon Labiner, 34, of Boca Raton, was charged with first-degree murder. He went before a judge on Monday morning and was denied bond.

Labiner’s father is 68-year-old Paul Labiner, who has a law office where a man’s body was found at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Boca Raton police spokesperson would not confirm the name of the victim or their manner of death.

Brandon Labiner is an attorney who had worked at his father’s office until his forced resignation in Sept. 2022. According to reports, he was accused of stealing $450,000 from his mother’s trust fund. He had his law license suspended in an emergency court ruling on April 18.

