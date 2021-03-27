Florida lawmakers react to passing of controversial ‘anti-riot’ bill

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —After several hours of deliberation, the Florida House passed a controversial bill Friday that would increase penalties for crimes committed during a riot.

Supporters of House Bill 1 say it will keep Florida safe, and violators off of the streets, while those against this bill say it’s a violation of first amendment rights and targets minority groups.

The law would penalize protesters who block traffic, protect drivers who hit protesters and even prohibit state grants or aid to any local government that defunds the police.

Gov. Ron Desantis announced the bill back in September after some protests across the country turned violent during this summer following the death of George Floyd.

While sponsors of the bill are hopeful it passes, there are others who are continuing their efforts to stop it.

Sponsors of HB 1, like Rep. Anthony Sabatini, said this “anti-riot” bill is necessary.

“It’s a bill that restores the rule of law here in the state of Florida,” Sabatini said. “This is going to put an end to a horrible trend that we saw developing last year.”

Rep. Sabatini said supporters of the bill are not against peaceful gatherings, just violence, and destruction.

“This bill does nothing to recede a person’s ability to protest, assemble, speak their mind or have a very passionate protest where they speak their mind or have large numbers. As long as they are not breaking the law this bill does not affect them.”

Opponents of the bill like State Representative Fentrice Driskell (D-Hillsborough) said there’s no real need for a crackdown.

“Our law enforcement community already has the laws and tools they need to punish protesters if they engage in violence or destruction of property,” Driskell said.

The final vote in the House was 76-39 in favor of HB 1, straight down party lines. Three Democrats and two Republicans didn’t vote. In order for bill one to go into effect, the Florida Senate will need to vote in favor of it as well.