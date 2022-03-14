Florida lawmakers pass $112B budget, end contentious session

Florida Representatives look on during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers have passed a $112.1 billion state budget containing pay raises for state workers and a gas tax suspension, striking a bipartisan agreement that closed a session characterized by high-profile partisan battles.

The GOP-controlled House and Senate approved the spending plan Monday on near unanimous votes with no debate.

The bill had broad support in the statehouse with Democrats and Republicans backing its minimum wage increase for state workers, pay boosts for teachers and law enforcement, arts funding, state tax suspensions and more.

It also meets many budgetary priorities set by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is up for reelection this year and is expected to sign it into law.